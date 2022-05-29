Ralf Rangnick will not take up consultant role at Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick will not be staying on with Manchester United as consultant after completing a poor stint as interim manager.

The 63-year-old was put in charge for the remainder of the campaign following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking in November.

An agreement was in place for Rangnick to transition from interim manager to consultant for two years, but United and the German have cut ties before that role began.

A month ago the former RB Leipzig, Hoffenheim and Schalke 04 head coach agreed to take charge of the Austria national team, where he announced in his first press conference that he will not be taking up the consultant position.

In response, United said in a statement: “We would like to thank Ralf Rangnick for his efforts as interim manager over the past six months.

“By mutual agreement, Ralf will now focus solely on his new role as manager of the Austria national team and will not therefore be taking up a consultancy role at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag will not have Ralf Rangnick to help him at United (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

“We would like to wish Ralf the best of luck in this next chapter of his career.”

Rangnick’s commitments with Austria are seen at Old Trafford as being too hard to balance the consultancy work envisioned by United.

The German has been outspoken about the issues at the club and just nine days ago was telling the media he was in contact with new manager Erik ten Hag about “all the different areas where I could maybe be of help”.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked by United in November (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Rangnick spoke about the expertise he could provide in terms of recruitment and the PA news agency understands the pair went on to have a lengthy conversation.

But Ten Hag said at his unveiling that the consultancy role “is on the club” and this highly disappointing chapter has now come to an end.

United bowed out in the FA Cup fourth round to Middlesbrough and the Champions League last-16 to Atletico Madrid.

Rangnick’s Red Devils missed out on qualification for European football’s top competition as they stumbled home sixth with their lowest ever Premier League points tally.