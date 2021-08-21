Ralph Hasenhuttl promises to bring in new centre-back at Southampton

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has promised a new centre-back will join the club before the close of the transfer window.

Having sold both Wesley Hoedt and Jannick Vestergaard this summer, Saints are light on options at the heart of their defence.

Hoedt may have spent the last two seasons away from St Mary’s on loan before signing for Anderlecht but the loss of Vestergaard, who has moved to Leicester, will be felt on the south coast.

Southampton host Manchester United on Sunday, having lost 9-0 at Old Trafford when the two sides last met.

A 3-1 opening-day defeat at Everton has also shown the need for defensive reinforcements and Hasenhuttl is confident of adding to his ranks.

Jannick was only with us one week after coming back from the Euros,” he said.

“He has been an important player. Especially at the centre-back positions we don’t have big alternatives at the moment.

“This is definitely a position we will want to do soon – before the end of the transfer window – and I can guarantee we will sign a player in this position.”

Striker Danny Ings has also moved on this summer, scoring on his Aston Villa debut last weekend following his departure.

“Both players only had one year left, it (selling them) was the only thing we could do as a club and I think we did a good job getting a lot of money for both and finally replace them with other players,” added Hasenhuttl.

“We have a few good signings made with young players good potential, take time with young players, building them up, working with them, making them better and become good Premier League players.

“One time in the future they will leave us to a bigger club or whatever. But this is the way we go and it is still important we are successful and stay in the Premier League.”

Fans return in force to St Mary’s on Sunday for the first time since the Covid outbreak and Hasenhuttl is looking forward to welcoming them back.

“For everybody it will be very special I think, and then you have such a strong side to face,” he said.

“Definitely the first highlight of the season and we are looking forward to it.

“I think it’s a very good feeling because this is what we are working for, and why we are working for this is clear.

“We want to be successful and we want to show them a good game, an intense game and we want to give them a good weekend. This is what we want and this is what we are working for.”