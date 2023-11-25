25 November 2023

Rampant Bromley score four on the road at Hartlepool

By NewsChain Sport
25 November 2023

A brace from Michael Cheek helped Bromley return to winning ways in the Vanarama National League with a 4-1 victory at Hartlepool.

High-flying Bromley had let a two-goal lead slip to lose at home to Aldershot in midweek, but Andy Woodman watched his promotional hopefuls bounce back in style on the road.

Cheek opened the scoring after five minutes when he fired into the bottom corner after a fine team move and it was 2-0 four minutes before half-time when the forward rifled home after a corner.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe reduced the deficit in the 52nd-minute with a header from Nicky Featherstone’s corner, but Ben Krauhaus restored Bromley’s two-goal advantage soon after with an excellent finish after Louis Dennis’ pass.

Olufela Olomola wrapped up a superb away win for Bromley with a fourth in stoppage-time.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

George Floyd’s killer cop seriously injured after being stabbed in prison

news

Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius to be freed in January ten years after shooting dead his girlfriend

world news

Crane worker who lifted man from blazing building in incredible rescue says it was ‘close call’

news