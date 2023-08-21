Rangers ace finalising Leeds move while Celtic consider Danish starlet

Rangers have advanced to the Viaplay Cup quarter-finals after defeating Greenock Morton, with Celtic looking to join them by competing against Kilmarnock. Off the pitch, the transfer window stays open for 11 more days, with both clubs potentially making extra moves. Rangers' Glen Kamara is set to finalise his transfer to Leeds United, while Celtic might improve their attacking options by pursuing Danish striker Mathias Kvistgaarden from Brondby. Celtic need to add depth to their striking department which currently only includes Kyogo Furuhashi, with Oh Hyeon-gyu currently injured.

Following a 4-0 defeat against Aston Villa, Everton manager Sean Dyche reassured fans about Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injury. Calvert-Lewin collided with Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez but Dyche confirmed this resulted in blurred vision and not a concussion. Everton are optimistic that the striker, playing his first game of the season, merely has a knock. Dyche also reported that Alex Iwobi may require time to recover from a suspected hamstring injury.

Everton's disappointing away form persisted into the 2023-24 Premier League season as they fell 4-0 to Aston Villa. They were outplayed in all areas and have now lost their initial two matches of the season. Adding to their troubles, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alex Iwobi were both injured, exacerbating the team's lack of attack options. Everton were on the defensive from the start, with Villa opening the scoring in the 18th minute and landing a controversial penalty four minutes later. More setbacks occurred in the second half with additional goals from Villa and an unfortunate throw-in mishap sealing Everton's fate.

Everton are set to face Aston Villa in their first away game of the 2023-24 season today at 14.00. Manager Sean Dyche is faced with a limited squad due to injuries sustained by players such as new signing Jack Harrison (hip), Dwight McNeil (ankle), and Demarai Gray (fitness). However, it's anticipated that striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will make the squad, though it's uncertain if he'll start the match.

Unai Emery is optimistic that Philippe Coutinho's injury, sustained in a 4-0 win over Everton, is less severe than initially feared. Coutinho, who had been on the pitch for about 20 minutes as a substitute, seemed to be in distress, but Emery suggested it might be a hamstring issue rather than a major injury. He anticipates Coutinho could be fit again in two to three weeks. Villa fans eagerly await confirmation that Emery's initial assessment is accurate, potentially meaning Coutinho could return after the international break.

Midfielder James McCarthy is expected to leave Celtic due to regular injuries, a development Brendan Rodgers describes as 'a real shame'. Rodgers notes McCarthy's childhood support for Celtic and confirms ongoing negotiations for the player's departure. Meanwhile, Rangers face a tough Champions League qualifying round against PSV Eindhoven. The Dutch club look set to welcome on loan Barcelona defender, Sergino Dest, ahead of the Tuesday clash. Dest spent the majority of last season on loan at AC Milan and his move to PSV could become permanent at the end of the season.

Manchester City celebrated a narrow victory over Newcastle United, courtesy of Julian Alvarez's 31st-minute goal, assisted by Phil Foden. Foden, named Player of the Match, praised Newcastle's formidable presence. The win solidifies City's perfect start to the Premier League season, closely following their UEFA Super Cup triumph in Athens. Manager Pep Guardiola lauded his team's performance and mentality, highlighting the importance of the victory. Their focus now turns to preparation for future matches.

Everton are set to face Aston Villa in their first away match of the 2023-24 season after both teams experienced losses on the opening day. Everton suffered a slight 1-0 loss to Fulham at Goodison Park, while Villa were severely defeated 5-1 at Newcastle United. As both teams hunt for their first points of the season, updates on the team line-ups will be given before kick-off.

Former Newcastle United forward Aleksandar Mitrovic has confirmed a record-breaking transfer to Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal. Al Hilal's summer acquisitions already included Neymar and Ruben Neves. Mitrovic became their latest addition following a £50m deal, which marked Fulham's highest-ever sale. The Serbian international initially joined Fulham on loan in 2018 before securing a permanent move. During Fulham's 2021/2022 Championship title-winning campaign, Mitrovic set a new record by scoring 43 goals. His transfer comes after the player expressed his desire to leave the club.

John Eustace's team, Blues, maintained their excellent start to the new Championship season, earning a 2-0 victory over Bristol City. Goals from Koji Miyoshi and Lukas Jutkiewicz secured all three points for the Blues, making it seven from three games. Unfortunately, the match saw Ethan Laird and Siriki Dembele leave the pitch with muscle strains. These injuries might prompt the Blues to enhance their squad in the ongoing transfer window. The team are preparing to face Plymouth Argyle in their next match at St Andrew's, hoping for another win.