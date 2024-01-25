Rangers and Northern Ireland midfielder Steven Davis announces retirement

Rangers favourite Steven Davis admitted a “strange sensation” after announcing his retirement from football.

The 39-year-old, who played 140 times for Northern Ireland – the UK male international caps record – enjoyed two separate spells at Ibrox, playing a central role in four title triumphs, as well as lifting both the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup on three occasions.

Davis also had a spell as caretaker manager at Ibrox earlier in the season following the departure of Michael Beale as he rehabilitated from a long-term knee injury sustained in December 2022.

The midfielder had spells at Aston Villa and Fulham prior to his initial move to Ibrox, as well as a further seven-year spell in the Premier League with Southampton.

Davis told the Ibrox club’s official website: “It’s a strange sensation today, but ultimately it has been at the back of my mind given the nature of the injury and my age.

“I did some testing four weeks ago and I realised I was still a little bit away. It feels like the time is right and I’m comfortable with it.

“It’s been an incredible journey to get to two European finals and win the trophies that I have, share those moments with the fans, be within the dressing room with your family after the games.

“It’s such a special football club and it goes without saying that I’m going to miss it, but I’ve had an incredible time here.”

The midfielder initially joined Rangers from Fulham on a six-month loan deal under the guidance of the late Walter Smith in January 2008 and helped the Ibrox side reach the UEFA Cup final in the same season, coming up short in the Manchester final where they lost 2-0 to Zenit St Petersburg.

Davis moved to newly promoted Southampton in 2012 and was appointed an MBE in the 2017 Birthday Honours for services to football.

He returned to Govan in January 2019, initially on loan, before making the move permanent in the summer and then subsequently helped the Light Blues capture their 55th league title.

Davis also helped Rangers lift the Scottish Cup in 2022 – the third of his career – in the same campaign that the Light Blues reached the Europa League final, losing to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties in Seville.

The Northern Irishman stepped up when the club required a caretaker manager last October, taking control for two games, a Europa League defeat by Aris Limassol and a league win against St Mirren, before Philippe Clement arrived as new boss.