Rangers appoint James Bisgrove as CEO with Stewart Robertson leaving his role

Managing director Stewart Robertson will leave Rangers in the summer with the board appointing James Bisgrove as the club’s new chief executive officer.

The announcement confirmed more radical boardroom change at Ibrox after Douglas Park stood down as chairman earlier in the month to be replaced by John Bennett and the recent departure of sporting director Ross Wilson, who joined Nottingham Forest as chief football officer.

Robertson and Wilson had both been subject to criticism from a section of the Rangers support.

Bennett told the club’s website: “In thanking Stewart for his tireless work and commitment to the club over the past eight years, the board and I wish him every success in his new project.

“We look forward to welcoming him back to Ibrox as a supporter of his boyhood club.

“The board is delighted to appoint James as the new CEO of Rangers. Having transformed the club’s commercial operations, James has demonstrated outstanding credentials in the key areas of commercial delivery, talent development and leadership.

“He is ideally positioned to drive the step change in energy and restructuring that is now under way.”

Robertson will leave Rangers on July 31 “having decided to explore new opportunities” and Bisgrove will transition from his current director of commercial and marketing role.

Robertson said: “As a lifelong supporter of Rangers, it has been a privilege to hold this post for the past eight years.

“I’m very proud of what the supporters, the board, the investors, the players, management teams, and our loyal staff, all working together, have achieved in that period.

“I would like to thank everyone for their incredible support, without which it wouldn’t have been possible.

“I wish John, James and everyone connected with the club the greatest of success in the future.”

Bisgrove said: “I would like to thank and congratulate Stewart for all he has achieved at Rangers. His daily support and wisdom have been invaluable.

“Rangers Football Club is a globally renowned institution steeped in success and the scale of privilege and responsibility I feel to serve its supporters as CEO is immense.

“In the past four years, I’ve witnessed first-hand what this great club means to our supporters worldwide and, together with our chairman, John Bennett, and the board, we will work tirelessly to achieve the success Rangers supporters deserve.

“My immediate priority is to ensure Michael Beale and his staff continue to have the resources and environment they require to put a winning team on the pitch and to deliver regular trophies for our supporters.

“This will be underpinned by overseeing the continuation of our positive financial performance and sustained profitability off the pitch.

“I’m personally looking forward to energising our engagement with all Rangers supporters and overseeing a strengthened and aligned culture.”