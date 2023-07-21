Rangers boss Michael Beale hoping to wrap up summer signing of Jose Cifuentes

Rangers manager Michael Beale has confirmed Ecuador midfielder Jose Cifuentes is bound for Ibrox but a summer deal has not been finalised.

The 24-year-old has agreed a pre-contract deal to join Rangers in January but talks are ongoing with Major League Soccer side Los Angeles over an instant transfer.

“It is getting closer,” Beale told Sky Sports News. “Logistics of that one, and work permits and everything that goes in between it, the clubs are still talking.

“He is out of contract at the end of the year and we have an agreement for that.

“We would like to bring it to a close early if we can so he can join us in this window. Those discussions are ongoing.”

Rangers are also in talks with Dutch champions Feyenoord over a potential transfer for Brazilian forward Danilo, with the Ibrox club reported to have offered £5million for the 24-year-old.

“There’s talks in the background on that one but he’s Feyenoord’s player at the moment,” Beale said.

“They are building after a really successful campaign last year so we will keep that just between the two clubs and if there’s any news on it we will update. He is obviously a good player.”

Beale, whose side host Hamburg in a friendly on Saturday, stated that his recruitment both ways was not finished.

“We spoke about wanting the squad to be tighter,” he said. “There’s a lot of competition for places. With that, one or two players naturally will want some guarantees to play regularly, so there will be some change.”