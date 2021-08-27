Rangers boss Steven Gerrard could ring changes for Celtic clash

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers side face Celtic this weekend (Steve Welsh/PA). (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
19:16pm, Fri 27 Aug 2021
Rangers could be much-changed for Sunday’s clash with Rangers after a Covid-19 outbreak affected their plans for the midweek draw with Alashkert.

Allan McGregor, Jon McLaughlin, James Tavernier, Scott Wright, Calvin Bassey and Ryan Kent missed the Europa League play-off, although it is not clear who was positive, injured or deemed a close contact.

It remains to be seen who will return, but Kemar Roofe and John Lundstram return from suspension.

Celtic hope Greg Taylor and Kyogo Furuhashi will recover from the injuries that forced them off against AZ Alkmaar.

At least one of James McCarthy and James Forrest is expected to be available after missing the trip to Holland.

Former Legia Warsaw right-back Josip Juranovic could make his debut, but Christopher Jullien (knee), Mikey Johnston (hamstring) and Karamoko Dembele (ankle) remain out.

