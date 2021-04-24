Rangers boss Steven Gerrard not looking too far ahead in double bid

Steven Gerrard insists it is still too early for him to be dreaming about doubling up on Rangers’ historic title triumph.

The Ibrox boss has fulfilled the club’s 10-year quest to regain their place at the top of Scottish football after leading Gers to the title.

The former Liverpool skipper failed to get his hands on a league winners’ medal as a player but on May 15, he will join James Tavernier in lifting the Premiership trophy aloft.

But there is further silverware to chase this term with the Scottish Cup

Gerrard, though, is refusing to let his imagination get carried away while they still have a tricky quarter-final to overcome against Callum Davidson’s St Johnstone at Ibrox on Sunday.

Asked if he had dared to dream of becoming the first Rangers boss since 2009 to secure a league and cup double, Gerrard said: “I haven’t really given it too much thought.

“It’s the priority to try to achieve that.

“But in terms of lifting it from a personal point of view, there’s too many big games and important obstacles to try to get over first and foremost.

“We want to show St Johnstone big respect as they’ve already won a cup themselves and finished in the top six.

“They are a really well-organised team so first things first, it’s to try to get over the first hurdle, which will be St Johnstone and will be tough.

“But if we play close to our best like we did against Celtic, we should have enough to get the job done.

“That will then be a big step because we’ll then get the chance to go to Hampden, which will make everyone very excited.

“But it’s my job to take every game as it comes and the next one is St Johnstone.”

The clubs met in a dress rehearsal on Wednesday night, with Liam Craig’s last-gasp penalty going against Gers’ script as the Betfred Cup winners snatched a 1-1 draw.

And Gerrard admits his team will need to get their act together if they are to book a place in the last four.

He said: “It’s difficult to predict how the game is going to pan out. I’m hoping to see more intensity and more quality from our point of view.

“It goes without saying that the team will look different, our game plan will look different.

“It’s a fresh game but one we’re very much looking forward to.

“St Johnstone are a good team, well-drilled, organised and they’re having a fantastic season themselves.

“So it’s all to play for but a tie we’re very much looking forward to.

“We tried to pick a team to win the game on Wednesday. We obviously never saw the closing moments out in the right way and we were punished.

“But it was a fair result all in all.

“Now we are glad that game is out the way with no injuries or scares and we’re now in a good place going into the weekend.

“I want the performance to look very much different. The team will look different because I made a lot of changes in midweek and substitutions with one eye on this weekend.

“So we’re excited and in a good place going into this one.”