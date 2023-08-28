Rangers boss warns there will be more exits than arrivals in the transfer window

Rangers' Michael Beale confirms that incoming transfer activity is likely as the summer window approaches its final week. Following a 2-0 win over Ross County, speculation about the future of playmaker Ianis Hagi continues, with potential moves to Maccabi Tel Aviv, Trabzonspor or Deportivo Alaves rumoured. Midfielder Glen Kamara is set to complete a £5.5m move to Leeds United, and several younger players could also be loaned out. Beale emphasised that the squad is large, so further departures are expected.

Rangers manager Michael Beale is nearing the end of his summer squad rebuild, with several fringe players expected to depart. With only eight days left of the transfer window, there are potential incomings and outgoings still to be finalised. Midfielder Glen Kamara is likely to join Leeds United for £5.5million, while other players are also considering exit options. There's also possible interest in a left-sided defensive player as Borna Barisic and the often injured Ridvan Yilmaz draw attention from Europe. Ten potential transfer dealings are yet to be completed by Rangers before the deadline.

The close of the summer transfer window is approaching, and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is indicating a need for additions to his team. There are expectations of a flurry of activity at Parkhead, with potential arrivals and departures in the pipeline. The Hoops are linked with numerous players amidst a defensive injury crisis. Rodgers recently signed Gustaf Lagerbielke from Swedish club IF Elfsborg. Meanwhile, Japanese midfielder Reo Hatate's future is uncertain as he declined a contract extension owing to interest from Premier League and Saudi Arabian clubs. Celtic officials are eager to keep Hatate, with negotiations ongoing.

Aston Villa's defender, Lucas Digne, is more likely to remain with the club than leave, according to manager Unai Emery, despite transfer speculation. Digne, an ex-Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star, has been impressive, particularly in the 5-0 Europa Conference League win against Hibernian. Reports indicated that Villa was awaiting a replacement before selling Digne. However, Emery has hinted at Digne's importance and the possibility of his stay, especially with an injury to Alex Moreno. Ultimately, Digne's departure depends on whether Villa can find a better or as good option at a lower wage.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager, Gary O'Neil hinted at a long-term stay for Fábio Silva despite recent transfer rumours. The 21-year-old Portuguese striker has been linked with Ajax Amsterdam, Bayer Leverkusen, and Villarreal, following successful European loan spells. However, Silva seems happier under O'Neil's management, who noted his impressive performance in Wolves’ recent defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion. O'Neil's comments have indicated Silva's potential for greater game time this season, especially after the departures of Raúl Jiménez and Diego Costa.

Aston Villa have finalised the signing of Nicolo Zaniolo, an attacking midfielder from Galatasaray, on a season-long loan. The signing seeks to strengthen Villa's forward line following an injury to Emiliano Buendía. It's reported that Zaniolo, a target for various clubs including Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Juventus, is set to play a crucial role in the upcoming season. An option to buy is included in the loan deal with £18.9 million due if he plays over 30 games. Villa remains active in the transfer market with further forward additions anticipated, and possible bids for World Cup winner Marcos Acuña.

The 2023/24 Premier League season has begun, with clubs across the UK enhancing their competitiveness through the transfer market. Aston Villa has splashed out significant fees on Moussa Diaby and Pau Torres, while Arsenal and Chelsea have collectively spent a colossal £509 million. Chelsea's signing of Moisés Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion for £115 million is the summer's costliest transfer, setting a new British record. This flurry of deals has significantly altered Premier League squad values. Explore how the 20 clubs rank, and discover each team's most valuable player.

Ross McCormack, former Leeds and Rangers player, has endorsed Glen Kamara's potential move from Rangers to Leeds United, amid ongoing transfer speculation. McCormack believes Kamara's stability and experience, with over 100 league appearances and 50 caps for Finland, would be valuable for Leeds' younger players. He suggests Kamara would provide a steadying influence, particularly beneficial for Leeds' current challenging situation. McCormack acknowledges Kamara's service to Rangers, but feels a move to Leeds would be a good deal for all parties.

It's been two months since Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos left Rangers as a free agent, yet he remains without a club. Despite a successful goal-scoring record at Rangers, the footballer has found it difficult to secure a new team. While clubs like Sevilla and Galatasaray had shown interest, Morelos may return to South America, with Brazilian club Santos possibly eyeing him as a replacement for their key attacker, Marcos Leonardo. However, concerns about his attitude and fitness persist, following his last season at Rangers where his commitment and condition were questioned.

Arsenal are escalating their preparations for the new season with more challenging pre-season opposition. Following a loss to Manchester United, they now face Barcelona in the USA. They have two pre-season friendlies left before competing against Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium. Amid transfer rumours, Arsenal are reportedly interested in Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, despite needing to finalise exit deals before spending more. Furthermore, despite signing defender Jurrien Timber, they are said to be considering AS Monaco's Axel Disasi. Several English clubs are also reportedly interested in the centre-back.