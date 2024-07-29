Rangers chairman targets hopeful Ibrox return before end of September

Rangers chairman John Bennett has targeted a return to Ibrox before the end of September – but warned the timing could yet be moved back.

Philippe Clement’s team will begin their season at Hampden because of delays to materials being shipped from Asia to complete renovations at the Copland Road stand at Ibrox.

Gers will face Motherwell and Ross County at the national stadium in the William Hill Premiership and also play St Johnstone there in the Premier Sports Cup along with European matches.

Bennett hopes fans and players can return to normal for the visit of Hibernian, which is scheduled for September 28.

In a lengthy interview with Rangers TV, Bennett explained that the delay had been caused by the shipment of materials in three vessels, one of which has now arrived in Glasgow.

He added: “As things stand, subject to further slippage, delivery number two is scheduled to arrive in Glasgow in the second week of August.

“Shipment three is scheduled to arrive in Glasgow in the third week of August, then we can begin to think about timelines, about us returning to our home.

“We can aspire for that to be the end of September but that’s an aspiration. I am sorry I have to caveat this, it frustrates me so much I have to caveat it. But I have given reasons for that, the shipping situation.

Nobody was straining more than myself for certainty and clarity and I apologise again on behalf of this club

“So yes, I can have an aspiration to get our people back to our home in the final game of September but, yes, it could slip beyond that.”

Bennett explained the difficulties in finding an alternative venue, which was agreed after negotiations with the Scottish Football Association and Queen’s Park, who were meant to be playing at Hampden after the first weeks of the season.

“Nobody was straining more than myself for certainty and clarity and I apologise again on behalf of this club for the uncertainty it has caused fans,” Bennett said.

“I can assure fans that people in this club are working tirelessly to finish this job. We must not lose sight of why this job was undertaken – for our our fans, particularly our disabled fans. We have to finish the job.”

The Rangers chairman thanked staff for their hard work in dealing with the situation and minimising the disruption to supporters.

“The other people I want to thank are our counterparts, specifically at the SFA,” he added.

“They also rose to this challenge and they acted like partners with us. And that’s what you need. At times of crisis you find people out, you find out who stands up and who hide.

“So many people in the club have stood up and the SFA have stood with us like partners and I also want to thank the SPFL as well.”