Rangers claim ‘real confusion’ over disciplinary procedure as Kemar Roofe banned

Rangers claim there is “real confusion” over the disciplinary procedure in Scottish football after Kemar Roofe was handed a two-game ban following a charge of serious foul play.

The former Leeds and Anderlecht forward was booked by referee David Munro during the Light Blues’ 1-0 win over St Johnstone at Ibrox last week for a challenge on Saints midfielder Murray Davidson.

The Scottish Football Association disciplinary chiefs decided further action was required after Munro reported he did not see the incident in its entirety and Roofe was issued with a notice of complaint.

The Govan club challenged the charge but the accusation was “proved” at a fast track tribunal hearing on Wednesday.

After the decision was made, Rangers issued a short statement on Twitter questioning the process.

“Kemar Roofe. We note the outcome of today’s hearing. Rangers FC recently called for consistency in the Scottish FA’s disciplinary process. There seems to be real confusion within the game regarding which incidents are cited and those that are not. This confusion solidifies our viewpoint regarding the current system.”

Roofe misses the home matches against Kilmarnock and Dundee United.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has served two matches of a three-game ban after the club admitted his stamp on Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous last month – something which prompted manager Steven Gerrard to criticise the current disciplinary set-up.

“It is something behind the scenes that myself and the board are working very hard on, trying to find better solutions in terms of disciplinary and the processes that go on,” he said, having agreed Morelos deserved his particular punishment.

“It is something we will continue to try to be a support to in terms of the authorities, to try and make things better and more consistent.”

Davidson soon went off at Ibrox with a calf injury and is a major doubt for St Johnstone’s Betfred Cup final against Livingston on February 28.

Saints manager Callum Davidson said just before the hearing: “Murray is struggling. It’s actually his other leg, I just need to clarify that for everybody.

“People think it was from the challenge, it’s not from the challenge.

“He obviously had a badly-bruised leg on one side and I think as a result of that he has carried the other leg and damaged his calf, which is unlike Murray. I think it’s the first muscle injury he has had.

“It’s not great and he is probably 50-50 for the cup final.”