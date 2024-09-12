Rangers confirm Copland Stand will partially open for Dundee cup clash
Rangers have confirmed that the Copland Stand at Ibrox will be partially open for the Premier Sports Cup tie against Dundee on September 21.
The Light Blues have been playing home games at Hampden Park since the start of the season due to a delayed refurbishment to that end of their ground.
Season-ticket holders were told on Thursday afternoon that they can purchase tickets for the front of the revamped stand for the visit of the Taysiders on Saturday week but the rear section will remain closed while “final concourse works continue.”
A statement released by the Govan club read: “Following good progress in completion works, Rangers can today confirm the Copland Front will be open for the Dundee match in the Premier Sports Cup on 21 September.
“Season-ticket holders from this area will now be able to purchase their own seat from 5pm this evening, while supporters in the Copland Rear, which will remain closed for this match as final concourse works continue, can select an alternative seat elsewhere in the stadium, also from 5pm this evening.”
Rangers return to action following the international break when they play Dundee United in the William Hill Premiership at Tannadice on Sunday.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox