Rangers duo James Tavernier and Ryan Jack remain on the sidelines

Ryan Jack
Ryan Jack (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:33pm, Fri 09 Apr 2021
James Tavernier and Ryan Jack remain out for Rangers as the Scottish Premiership champions host Hibernian.

Tavernier (knee) has an outside chance of facing Celtic the following weekend while Jack (calf) is awaiting a fresh prognosis following trips to see specialists.

Defender Niko Katic (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

Hibernian’s Steven Bradley is still struggling with a thigh injury.

Loan attacker Jamie Murphy is out with a recurring hamstring injury but would be unable to play against his parent club.

Sean Mackie remains out with a thigh injury.

