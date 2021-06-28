Rangers fans urged not to travel to England for friendly games

Rangers have urged fans not to plan trips for their pre-season friendlies after announcing two games in England.

Steven Gerrard’s side have confirmed matches at Tranmere and Blackpool as they prepare to defend their cinch Premiership title.

Scottish football supporters have been given major hope of impending full crowds in the past week with news that all major restrictions are due to be lifted on August 9.

England’s route out of lockdown is set to happen even earlier with a July 19 target date.

Rangers are scheduled to face Micky Mellon’s Tranmere at Prenton Park on July 10 and take on Blackpool at Bloomfield Road 11 days later.

But fans have been asked to hold off making any travel arrangements.

A club statement read: “Supporters, as always, are the heart of Rangers Football Club and welcoming our fans back safely to watch the team play is our top priority.

“We are optimistic of being able to invite supporters back to Ibrox this summer and are in close dialogue with the relevant authorities to discuss ways in which fans can safely return to Ibrox and any away fixtures.

“We hope to be able to publish further information in the near future but until that time, we strongly advise supporters not to make any travel plans or commitments related to our summer fixtures.”

Blackpool stated that further details would be announced at a later date while Tranmere have confirmed their game with Rangers will only be open to season ticket holders.

A Rovers statement read: “The club can confirm only home supporters will be allowed to attend the match, and both Tranmere Rovers and Rangers kindly request no away supporters travel to the game.

“Due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, we will be operating on a reduced capacity of 3,400 spectators as we did for our play-off semi-final first leg against Morecambe in May.”

Rangers came under scrutiny after thousands of fans broke lockdown rules to celebrate their title triumph in Glasgow on weekends in March and May.

Rangers open their pre-season schedule against Partick Thistle at Firhill on July 5 and also host Arsenal on July 17 in a game which was announced several weeks ago.

They are also close to announcing plans for the final weekend of pre-season before opening their title campaign at home to Livingston on July 31.