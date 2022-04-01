Rangers have ‘let down many, many fans’ after pulling out of Sydney Super Cup

Organisers of the Sydney Super Cup have accused Rangers of letting their fans down and refuted allegations they had reneged on aspects of the contract.

Rangers announced on Thursday that they would not take part in the tournament in Australia in November, which would have seen them play Celtic abroad for the first time.

Tickets for the tournament went on sale in mid-March but Rangers claimed organisers were “unwilling to fulfil their commitments” to the Ibrox club.

In a statement posted on the website of host venue, the Accor Stadium, the co-promoters of the tournament, TEG Sport and Left Field Live, said: “We were disappointed to wake up this morning to Rangers FC’s statement that it will not be participating in the Sydney Super Cup.

“The Rangers board committed to these matches following extensive negotiations over eight months.

“Seemingly in response to negative fan reaction, they have pulled out of their contracted commitment.

“We have worked closely with all stakeholders to bring this exciting event to Sydney and we refute any suggestion that we were unwilling to fulfil our commitments to Rangers.

“We have acted in good faith and have put the event on sale with a great response from fans here.

“In changing their minds, the Rangers board has let down many, many fans in Australia and the Asian region.

“We will now consult with our stakeholders before determining our response.”

Rangers were due to face Western Sydney Wanderers on November 16 and Celtic four days later, during the break in domestic football for the World Cup.

A number of supporters had complained about the project and protests disrupted Rangers’ recent win over Dundee as fans threw tennis balls and streamers on to the park several times.

It is understood Rangers cited issues with branding and payments, plus the timing and manner of the initial announcement, when alleging contractual breaches from the organisers.

The decision was welcomed by main fans’ group Club 1872, which owns about five per cent of shares in Rangers, and has been critical of the Ibrox hierarchy in recent weeks.

A statement from the group read: “Club 1872 welcomes Rangers’ decision to pull out of the Sydney Cup.

“We hope now that through meaningful engagement with supporters and shareholders, Rangers will find a more suitable way to give overseas supporters an opportunity to see the team playing live in November.”