Rangers knock out St Johnstone to reach quarter-finals of Premier Sports Cup
Rangers recorded a 2-0 win over St Johnstone to move into the last eight of the Premier Sports Cup.
Cyriel Dessers used some intricate skill before his smashed effort gave Philippe Clement’s side the advantage at Ibrox. The referee checked VAR to decide whether he was onside or not but the goal was awarded.
Ross McCausland scored in second half added-time to wrap up the match.
Aberdeen scored a second half added-time winner to beat Queen’s Park 1-0 in the second round.
Aberdeen were frustrated for much of the game at Pittodrie Stadium but Topi Keskinen produced a wonderful turn and strike to claim a dramatic winner on his Aberdeen debut.
Dundee rallied to beat Airdrieonians 6-1 at Dens Park.
The hosts, who had six different goalscorers on the day, took advantage of Dylan MacDonald’s 63rd minute sending off by netting three more before full-time.
Adam Frizzell’s 76th minute goal for the away side was merely a consolation.
The Spartans advanced into the next round courtesy of Blair Henderson’s goal at the beginning of the second half to upset William Hill Premiership side Ross County 1-0.
Henderson’s looping header booked the hosts a place in their first-ever quarter-final in the competition.
Falkirk knocked out Hearts after two second half goals gave them a 2-0 win.
Ethan Ross struck in the 53rd minute before Dylan Tait’s goal on 81 minutes sealed the match. Ryan Shanley received a red card for the hosts in second half added-time for a high boot on Stephen Kingsley.
