Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi joins Alaves on season-long loan deal
The Romania international has scored 16 goals in 99 appearances for Rangers but has only made four starts since returning from a serious knee injury in January.
The 24-year-old has made just two substitute appearances this season, coming on in the 89th minute against Servette at Ibrox and playing 33 minutes in the 2-1 Viaplay Cup win against Morton.
A loan departure looked likely after he was left out of Michael Beale’s Champions League squad ahead of the play-off against PSV Eindhoven.
A club statement read: “Everyone at Rangers wishes Ianis well for his loan spell which provides him with a fantastic opportunity for regular football having spent almost a year out through injury.”
Hagi signed an extended contract in December last year, with his deal said to run until the summer of 2026.
