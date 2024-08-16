Rangers’ Ridvan Yilmaz set for up to six weeks on sidelines

Philippe Clement revealed Ridvan Yilmaz is out for up to six weeks as Rangers prepare for the Premier Sports Cup last-16 tie against St Johnstone on Saturday.

The Turkey left-back was carried off on a stretcher in the 2-0 Champions League qualifying defeat by Dynamo Kyiv at Hampden Park on Tuesday night with what looked like a thigh injury.

Yilmaz, who has suffered several injuries since signing from Besiktaş in the summer of 2022, joins midfielder Nicolas Raskin and attacker Oscar Cortes on the treatment table.

The Gers boss has summer signing Jefte able to take over at left-back as well as 21-year-old academy graduate Robbie Fraser.

Clement said: “Ridvan will be out and I don’t like to say too much in detail but it will be around four to six weeks, something like that.

“Scott Wright has a smaller problem and he will probably not be available and Leon Balogun is still a doubt.

“I don’t think we have the assets to do those things (bring in another left-back), we have to put all the focus on the positions we need for the squad for the rest of the season.

“Bringing in another full-back now and to have Ridvan and have Jefte – and we have a third one with Robbie Fraser who has made a good evolution in the last couple of months.

“So it is his time to take his chance and he did positive things in the pre-season.

“To give chances to guys coming out of the academy is also part of the story.”