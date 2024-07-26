Rangers sign Czech Republic winger Vaclav Cerny on loan from Wolfsburg
Rangers have signed Czech Republic international Vaclav Cerny on a season-long loan from VfL Wolfsburg.
The winger, who played once for his country during Euro 2024, will spend the 2024-25 campaign at Ibrox.
“It is a very nice day for me. I am happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started,” the 26-year-old said on the club’s official website.
“Obviously from the first talks with the manager, it gave me a very good feeling and from there on I would say it went pretty fast.
“I was happy about the contact and just couldn’t wait to come down here and be here and experience it all.”
Boss Phillipe Clement added: “I am delighted to welcome Vaclav to the squad, he is an exciting player, with valuable experience in European football.
“He has already shown his attacking qualities during his time in the Eredivisie and at Wolfsburg and he will further strengthen our attacking options in the squad.
“I feel as a club and staff we can continue to help him as a player to reach new levels and I am excited to see what the season holds for him at Rangers.”
Cerny played 22 times for Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga last term but will already be popular with Rangers supporters after he scored against Celtic while playing for Ajax in the Europa League.
