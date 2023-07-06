Rangers sign forward Cyriel Dessers from Cremonese on four-year deal

Boss Michael Beale believes Nigeria forward Cyriel Dessers will bring “personality and leadership” to his Rangers team.

Dessers became the sixth new arrival at Ibrox this summer upon joining from Cremonese on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

“We are delighted to have Cyriel joining our club,” Beale told the official Rangers website after the four-times capped Dessers had completed his move from Italy.

“He brings a lot of experience from playing in Holland, Belgium and Italy, as well as in European competitions.

“We were looking for a very specific profile and believe that Cyriel will give us a variety of qualities both in and out of possession.

“When we met, we spoke at length about his alignment to our style of play and the other forwards we have in our squad.

“At 28-years-old, he is at a good age and will bring personality and leadership to our team. Cyriel pushed extremely hard to make this transfer a reality and showed a huge desire to come here.

“We are very happy to have him and his family joining us at Rangers. He is an excellent addition to our squad and I look forward to working with him closely over the coming seasons.”

Dessers was born in Belgium and spent several seasons in the Belgian Pro-League with OH Leuven, Lokeren and Genk.

He also played for Utrecht, Heracles Almelo and Feyenoord in the Netherlands before joining Cremonese last summer.

“I am really happy, it is a big relief to finally be here,” Dessers said of his Rangers move.

“There have been some long days and some stressful days, but it is a great feeling to finally be here.

“The history of the club, the fans, the stadium, it’s massive but next to that I look at what is here at this moment.

“I had really good talks with Michael Beale about his plans, the ideas of what he wants on and off the pitch and I thought that could be a really good fit for me and for the team so I am happy to be here.”