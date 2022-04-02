Rangers star Ryan Jack wants to harness home comforts against Celtic

Ryan Jack wants Rangers to put on a show for the Light Blues fans against Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday.

With seven cinch Premiership fixtures remaining the Hoops are three points clear of the champions at the top of the table – they are also 14 goals better off.

With another Old Firm league match at Parkhead to come after the split, Jack knows the importance of three points against their city rivals – who will have only 700 supporters backing them – and hopes to make home advantage count.

The Scotland midfielder said: “We know it’s going to be a tough game, there’s been a lot of talk around the game and we know the situation we’re in, in the league.

“We know it’s a big match and a big ask, but we’re in front of our fans in our own stadium and it’s important we put on a show and show how much we want to fight from now until the end of the season.

“We know where we are in the league, we know we’re behind, we know we’re chasing.

“We know that come Sunday, it’s important we leave everything on the pitch and, win, lose or draw, the main objective throughout the season is that we will never give up or stop fighting.

“We want to win the game and will do everything we can to send the fans home happy.

“We know what the fans bring, especially in European nights and Old Firm days and the stadium will be rocking on Sunday.

“We’ll have the full stadium behind us pushing us all the way and for us as players it’s important that we start the game properly, and use the crowd to our advantage and get them right behind us and hopefully come Sunday we can make it a special day for them.”

Celtic ran out easy 3-0 winners when the teams met at Parkhead in February and Jack is looking to make amends for what was a poor performance.

He said: “We let ourselves down in the last Old Firm game, we said that after the game that we knew that it wasn’t good enough, it wasn’t acceptable the performance that we went out and gave as a squad and as a team.

“Since then, we’ve been very good in Europe, we’ve had some slip-ups in the league.

“A lot of boys have been away during the international break, a lot of boys have had time to work hard at the training ground, have meetings and regather thoughts if you like on what the objectives are going forward for the rest of the season.

“It starts on Sunday so hopefully we can go out and get a positive result.”