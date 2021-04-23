Rangers stars set to return for St Johnstone cup tie
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will bring back his top stars for Sunday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final with St Johnstone at Ibrox.
The Light Blues boss left the likes of Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor, Joe Aribo and Filip Helander on the bench as the teams met in league duty on Wednesday night and all are set to reclaim their places for the last-eight showdown.
Skipper James Tavernier will again start at right-back after Gers failed to overturn the immediate four-game bans handed to Nathan Patterson, Bongani Zungu and Calvin Bassey for breaching lockdown rules. Ryan Jack (calf) and Niko Katic (knee) are out for the season while Leon Balogun (Achilles) is also missing.
St Johnstone attacker Guy Melamed will be fit for the trip to Govan after going off against the champions on Wednesday night with a migraine.
On-loan Rangers winger Glenn Middleton misses out again as he cannot play against his parent club.
Craig Conway returns after missing the last two matches with a knock and fellow midfielder Murray Davidson is still working his way back from a calf injury.