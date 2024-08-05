Rangers to face Salzburg or Twente in CL play-off if they overcome Dynamo Kyiv
Rangers will potentially face Red Bull Salzburg or FC Twente for a place in the Champions League group stage.
The Scottish giants have been drawn to play the winner of the clash between the 17-time Austrian champions and the Dutch club in the play-off round of the competition, if they can first overcome Dynamo Kyiv.
Philippe Clement’s men take on 16-time Ukrainian champions Dynamo in the third qualifying round on Tuesday in Lublin, Poland before next Tuesday’s second leg at Ibrox.
The first leg against Salzburg or Twente would be at home on August 20 or 21, with the return match on August 27 or 28.
Rangers avoided a possible showdown with Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce during Monday’s draw in Nyon, Switzerland.
The Turkish club will take on Czech side Slavia Prague or Belgian outfit Union Saint-Gilloise.
Former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United boss Mourinho is preparing for his first season in Istanbul following his appointment in June.
In the pick of the other Champions League play-off matches, Fenerbahce’s city rivals Galatasaray will face Swiss champions Young Boys.
Elsewhere, Dinamo Zagreb have been drawn against Qarabag or Ludogorets, Midtjylland or Ferencvaros will play Slovan Bratislava or APOEL, Jagiellonia Bialystok or Bodo/Glimt will take on Red Star Belgrade, and Malmo or PAOK will face Sparta Prague or FCSB.
