Rangers’ Vaclav Cerny can sleep easier after brace against St Johnstone

Vaclav Cerny gratefully grabbed a redemptive brace in Rangers’ 2-0 win over St Johnstone on Sunday after previous missed chances caused him sleepless nights.

The 26-year-old Czech Republic international, who joined the Light Blues on loan from Wolfsburg in the summer, missed the target with only the goalkeeper to beat in the opening game of the Europa League against Malmo in Sweden, albeit Philippe Clement’s side emerged 2-0 winners.

However, his open-goal miss against Lyon at Ibrox last Thursday night when the game was goalless proved costly, with the French side going on to run out comfortable 4-1 winners and Cerny coming in for further criticism from supporters.

He returned to goalscoring form in the William Hill Premiership against Saints with two fine finishes, one in each half – returning midfielder Ianis Hagi spoiled his comeback by being sent off late on – and the fomer Ajax and Twente player’s relief was palpable.

“In the end, for me, it was more like a mental thing, to get through it,” said Cerny, who took his Rangers goal tally to three.

“Obviously, those big chances, I woke up in the night like, ‘oh, I shouldn’t miss those’.

“So it helps for a striker, for a winger, to make those two goals after such a tough period. So I’m very glad I could do that.

“I think when you win 2-0 and you score two goals, that’s major for the team, and that’s obviously what matters the most.

“It’s a clean sheet, it’s a 2-0 win, and that’s all that matters.

“Three goals now, but it could have been six already.

“I’m just showing you how I’m thinking, so I always demand the best from me, and those two chances I’ve missed were big ones and I know that, but it’s in the past, so it’s three (goals) now and let’s go on.”

Cerny revealed a pep-talk with boss Clement left him feeling better.

He said: “Yeah, we had a long talk and he helped me a lot, I’m not going to deny that.

“For me, it’s all about giving this trust he has in me back, but also back to the guys, because for the past weeks I’ve missed big chances.

“I still try to play my best game I can to give it to the team.

“But obviously I’m here to be decisive, assist goals, and I know that and it’s been tough for me, but I think this is the best answer possible.

“So, appreciation from my side, for the trust and everything from the gaffer, and let’s go from here.”

Cerny refused to blame his mixed start on the move to a different country and culture.

He said: “I mean, it’s tough, but in the end, I don’t care if anybody understands or not, it’s part of the game and it’s your choice to join the club, and it’s your job to be ready as soon as possible.

“I wasn’t struggling in the beginning, obviously, and so that’s on me, all of that.

“But in the end, you get a family, you need to settle in.

“It’s not only you playing football, it’s about how you react to things, and I think Sunday was a good reaction and I want to build on this.”