Rangers was ‘right option’ for first move abroad – Robin Propper

Robin Propper took his time to try another football experience but insists his move to Rangers is just right.

After playing all of his career to date in his native Netherlands, the 30-year-old defender joined Philippe Clement’s side at the start of the month.

Propper watched Rangers draw 0-0 with Hearts at Tynecastle in the first game of the 2024/25 Premiership season last weekend and was on the bench for the 1-1 draw against Dynamo Kyiv in the first leg of their Champions league qualifier in Poland on Tuesday night.

As he looked forward to making his Rangers debut against Motherwell at Hampden Park on Saturday – the national stadium is being used while one of the stands at Ibrox is being refurbished – Propper denied leaving it late to move abroad.

He said: “I tried to do my career step by step. And I think I found the right option to go abroad and I was feeling confident that it was going to happen.

“I had a few times early in my career when it was possible to go abroad, but it wasn’t the right club for me.

“Once Rangers came in it was a no-brainer for me.

“I think I was 10 or 12 years in Holland, it’s a good competition, and I really liked it.

“But to go and look somewhere else, in a new stadium, new friends, new country, that was also always a dream of mine for me and my family, we wanted to do that and if Rangers wanted me it was a no-brainer.

“I did all my work at FC Twente to prepare for the season. A few weeks, I think five or six weeks with some friendly matches and so I think I am ready and can play now.

“The players told me all about the fans. It’s a big stadium, it’s not Ibrox I know. But still, it’s a big stadium and I hope I can see a lot of fans cheering us on tomorrow.”