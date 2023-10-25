Rare Rotherham celebrations hit by New York Stadium fire alarm

Rotherham boss Matt Taylor said even a fire alarm after his side’s 2-0 win at the New York Stadium over Coventry could not dampen the mood.

The Millers registered just their second victory of the season as second-half goals from Lee Peltier and Ollie Rathbone secured a vital three points.

But there was drama at the end as a small fire in the East Stand of the New York Stadium led to an evacuation, with fans in the hospitality areas and members of the press forced to gather outside.

Taylor revealed his players were also initially asked to leave, but were eventually allowed to stay in the dressing room once the situation was contained.

The boss said: “It was a strange course of events at the end. You know Rotherham United, nothing ever is straightforward, being told that we had to leave the stadium on a high.

“We were on our way out and then told to get come back in. The truth of the matter is that not many players left the dressing room.

“There was a bit of confusion so if this happens again, we have to do better.

“I don’t think anyone is surprised with what happened. Things don’t surprise us here.

“Hopefully that doesn’t take anything away from the win.

“My main message after the game was that I have stood there hurt and they have listened to me being hurt enough times to make sure we enjoy these moments. That was a big three points.”

Coventry boss Mark Robins said he has not felt as disappointed over a defeat for some time.

The Sky Blues had several opportunities to both take the lead and then draw level, but could not find a way past Millers goalkeeper Viktor Johansson.

“It was disappointing, I can’t remember being as disappointed for a long time,” Robins said.

“I don’t think we have done enough any way. We were in control in the first half, but we were missing 10 per cent and were sloppy. But we created some decent opportunities, the keeper has made some good saves.

“This is what happens in Championship football. Unless you can muster more intent and more energy to go and make it happen you get hurt. What we did was the opposite.

“Despite all those things I have spoken about, we still had enough chances to win the game.

“I think we got what we deserved in the end. We have lost because we have not made the most of the opportunities. We have given them hope and they took their opportunities.

“If you’re a little bit off it you get punished.”