01 April 2022

Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves missing as Wolves host Aston Villa

By NewsChain Sport
Wolves are without Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves for the visit of Aston Villa.

Striker Jimenez is banned after his red card in the defeat to Leeds before the international break while Neves is out until May with a knee injury.

Nelson Semedo is back after a hamstring injury but Ki-Jana Hoever (hamstring) remains sidelined for the hosts.

Aston Villa are nearly at full strength for their derby trip to Molineux.

Marvelous Nakamba remains out with a knee injury but is stepping up his recovery by playing in the Under-23s.

Lucas Digne played 90 minutes in France’s 5-0 win over South Africa on Tuesday following a hamstring injury and is expected to feature.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Kilman, Boly, Marcal, Semedo, Jonny, Mosquera, Gomes, Saiss, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Podence, Neto, Trincao, Silva, Hwang, Chiquinho.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Olsen, Sinisalo, Cash, Chambers, Dinge, Mings, Konsa, Young, McGinn, Ramsey, Iroegbunam, Chukwuemeka, Luiz, Sanson, Coutinho, Ings, Watkins, Traore, Bailey, Buendia.

