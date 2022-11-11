11 November 2022

Raul Jimenez out of Arsenal clash

By NewsChain Sport
11 November 2022

Raul Jimenez will not feature for Wolves against Arsenal as he continues to battle a groin issue.

The striker has been with the Mexico team this week ahead of the World Cup and was named on the bench – although he was not going to play – for their 4-0 win over Iraq on Wednesday to boost his morale.

Jonny is a doubt with a hamstring problem, Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) is out and Diego Costa is banned while new boss Julen Lopetegui will watch the game before officially taking over on Monday.

Arsenal have no new injury worries ahead of the trip to the Black Country.

Takehiro Tomiyasu (muscular) and Emile Smith Rowe (groin) are missing but a number of first-team regulars will return.

Manager Mikel Arteta made 10 changes for the Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Aaron Ramsdale and Thomas Partey are likely to come back in.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Sarkic, Ait-Nouri, Mosquera, Gomes, Jonny, Kilman, Semedo, Bueno, Neves, B Traore, Podence, Nunes, Moutinho, Guedes, Neto, Ronan, Campbell, A Traore, Hwang.

Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Turner, Hein, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Holding, Saliba, Tierney, Zinchenko, Elneny, Lokonga, Xhaka, Partey, Smith, Vieira, Saka, Marquinhos, Odegaard, Nelson, Martinelli, Nketiah, Jesus.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Kwasi Kwarteng puts the boot in on Liz Truss, saying she was 'mad' to sack him

news

James Maddison ‘full of joy’ after nervous wait for World Cup call pays off

football

Student arrested for egging Charles and Camilla says crowd wanted to kill him

news