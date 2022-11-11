Raul Jimenez out of Arsenal clash
Raul Jimenez will not feature for Wolves against Arsenal as he continues to battle a groin issue.
The striker has been with the Mexico team this week ahead of the World Cup and was named on the bench – although he was not going to play – for their 4-0 win over Iraq on Wednesday to boost his morale.
Jonny is a doubt with a hamstring problem, Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) is out and Diego Costa is banned while new boss Julen Lopetegui will watch the game before officially taking over on Monday.
Arsenal have no new injury worries ahead of the trip to the Black Country.
Takehiro Tomiyasu (muscular) and Emile Smith Rowe (groin) are missing but a number of first-team regulars will return.
Manager Mikel Arteta made 10 changes for the Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Aaron Ramsdale and Thomas Partey are likely to come back in.
Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Sarkic, Ait-Nouri, Mosquera, Gomes, Jonny, Kilman, Semedo, Bueno, Neves, B Traore, Podence, Nunes, Moutinho, Guedes, Neto, Ronan, Campbell, A Traore, Hwang.
Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Turner, Hein, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Holding, Saliba, Tierney, Zinchenko, Elneny, Lokonga, Xhaka, Partey, Smith, Vieira, Saka, Marquinhos, Odegaard, Nelson, Martinelli, Nketiah, Jesus.
