01 November 2021

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

By NewsChain Sport
01 November 2021

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic is in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus, the Championship club have announced.

Paunovic is experiencing “mild symptoms”, the Royals said in a statement on the club’s official website.

The statement added: “As a precaution and a routine part of our COVID-19 protocol at Bearwood Park, screening and testing of the first team squad yielded a full round of negative results ahead of our trip to Millwall on Tuesday night.

“Assistant Manager Marko Mitrovic will act as Head Coach in the interim as the Royals head to the Den on Tuesday evening and Marko, the coaching staff and the team will be in constant contact with Pauno before, during and after the game against the Lions tomorrow night.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

The Green Queen: Monarch sends heartfelt and deeply personal message to world leaders at Cop26

world news

Prince Charles calls on businesses to use their trillions to save the planet (as he nearly falls on way to the stage)

world news

Greta Thunberg says nothing will change as a result of Cop26

news