Reading net late leveller in battling draw with Liverpool
Reading snatched a late equaliser as they drew 3-3 with Liverpool in their Women’s Super League match at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.
Katie Stengel headed the visitors in front after 16 minutes, with Royals teenager Tia Primmer equalising in stoppage time at the end of the first half.
Natasha Dowie then put Reading in front with a goal against her former club just after the hour, only for Stengel to swiftly nod Liverpool back on level terms.
Rhiannon Roberts then headed in what looked to have been the winner with 15 minutes left, but Reading substitute Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen grabbed an equaliser in the 89th minute when her header across goal dropped over the line off a Liverpool defender to secure a point.
