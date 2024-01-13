Reading-Port Vale abandoned as protesting home fans refuse to leave pitch

Reading’s League One match with Port Vale was abandoned on Saturday “on the advice from the EFL” after 1,000 home fans invaded the pitch.

The home supporters were protesting against the club ownership of Dai Yongge and the match was halted after 16 minutes of play, with around 40 of the fans still refusing to leave the pitch some 45 minutes later.

In the gathering gloom, with most of the floodlights switched off, those supporters still stood in the centre circle surrounded by stewards before the announcement to call the game off was made at 4.25pm.

The game was held up earlier for three minutes – before the pitch invasion – when tennis balls were thrown on to the playing surface at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Referee Ross Joyce took the players into the dressing rooms, while the supporters milled around the pitch, some letting off blue flares.

After approaching the Vale fans, some of whom applauded them, most of the home fans started to head back to the stands.

But many of them then returned and staged a sit-in in the centre circle.

A statement posted on Reading’s X, formerly Twitter, account, read: “We are fully aware of and understand our supporters’ frustrations, but we must reiterate to our supporters that entering or throwing items on to the pitch can put the fixture at risk of abandonment and can result in personal consequences including banning orders.

“Thank you for your support today.”

As Reading fans continued to stay on the pitch, the club made two announcements over the PA system.

They stated that once the fans had returned to the stands, the game could resume.

As the supporters remained on the pitch, stewards guarded both goalmouths.

The Port Vale fans began to grow tired of the protests, chanting they had “made their point” and should leave the pitch.

A further announcement over the PA system said that, unless the pitch was cleared, the match would be abandoned. It added that it would go “along with the consequences” of a possible points deductions.

As the game continued to be held up, reaching the half-hour mark, some Reading fans who had remained in the stands began to boo those on the pitch, while Vale fans began to chant “we want our money back”.

There remained a tight cordon of stewards around the entrance to the players’ tunnel, with the players having remained in the dressing rooms throughout.

As around 300 Reading fans remained on the pitch, at 3.56pm officials from both clubs were in contact with the EFL fixtures management team to discuss “the best course of action”.

Twenty minutes later, Port Vale manager Andy Crosby walked along the touchline to speak to the Vale fans. He spoke only briefly, before walking back to the dressing room, but many Vale supporters then started to leave the stadium.

Moments later the announcement for the match to be postponed was made.