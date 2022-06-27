27 June 2022

Reading sign goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis from Sutton

27 June 2022

Reading have announced the signing of Australian goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis on a three-year contract.

The 31-year-old joins the Royals from Sutton, having helped the U’s earn promotion to Sky Bet League Two and then finish eighth in the league last season.

Bouzanis made his professional debut on loan with Accrington and has had spells with Oldham, Carlisle, West Sydney Wanderers and Melbourne City.

He is the second goalkeeper to join Reading this summer after Middlesbrough’s Joe Lumley arrived on loan earlier this month.

Royals manager Paul Ince told the club website: “Dean is a goalkeeper who I know will put his body on the line and throw everything into keeping the ball out of the net for this football club.

“He becomes part of what is now a solid-looking goalkeeping department, led by the hugely experienced Tony Warner, and I am confident he will be a real asset to the club this season and beyond.”

