Reading’s Brooke Chaplen ruled out indefinitely after scan reveals bone tumour
Reading Women attacker Brooke Chaplen will be out of action indefinitely after a scan revealed she has a bone tumour in her right leg.
Chaplen will undergo surgery to have the tumour removed and then begin an extended period of rehabilitation, the club said.
The 32-year-old started her career with Southampton before moving along the south coast to join Portsmouth in 2005.
Chaplen was also at Chelsea, Everton and Sunderland before signing for Reading in 2017.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox