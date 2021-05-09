Real Madrid and PSG suffer title blows while Juventus lose 3-0 to AC Milan

Real Madrid missed the chance to move level with Atletico Madrid at the top of LaLiga as they needed a last-minute own goal to avoid a home defeat to Sevilla.

Zinedine Zidane’s side, fresh from their Champions League exit at the hands of Chelsea, fell behind to Francisco Fernando’s goal 22 minutes in.

Substitute Marcelo Asensio levelled for Real in the 67th minute but ex-Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic had the visitors back in front with a 78th-minute penalty.

Victory for Sevilla would have moved them a point behind Real but a last-minute own goal from Diego Carlos earned Madrid a point to put them second above Barcelona, but two points behind Atletico with three games left.

Valencia reacted to the sacking of coach Javi Gracia earlier this week with a 3-0 win over Real Valladolid.

Gracia was shown the door with the side 14th in the table, but they climbed to 13th as a Maxi Gomez double and a late Thierry Correia goal gave them victory.

Celta Vigo won 4-2 at Villarreal in an ill-tempered contest.

Santi Mina’s brace, the second from the spot, gave Vigo a 2-1 lead as he scored either side of Moi Gomez’s reply, but it was 3-1 at the break as Brais Mendez scored a penalty amid angry scenes as Geronimo Rulli and Mario were sent off from the Villarreal bench.

Augusto Solari added a fourth for the visitors before Gerard Moreno’s late penalty for Villarreal.

Jose Recio’s late penalty gave Eibar a 1-0 win over Getafe.

Paris St Germain missed a chance to eat into Lille’s advantage at the top of Ligue 1 as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Rennes, with Serhou Guirassy striking 19 minutes from time to cancel out Neymar’s penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Not for the first time this week, PSG frustrations boiled over late on as Presnel Kimpembe was sent off two minutes from time, with the champions three points behind Lille with two games left to play.

Monaco are just two points further back after Eliot Matazo’s goal gave them a 1-0 win at Reims.

Marseille could not strengthen their grip on fifth, losing 1-0 at St Etienne thanks to Arnaud Nordin’s goal.

Nimes kept survival hopes alive with a 3-0 win at Metz, while Hassane Kamara’s last-minute goal secured a 3-2 win for 10-man Nice over Brest.

Angers beat Dijon 3-0 while Montpellier survived a second-half fightback to win 3-2 at Strasbourg.

AC Milan and Atalanta both enjoyed big away wins as the battle for second place in Serie A continued.

Atalanta hold the edge as they strengthened their already considerable goal difference with a 5-2 win at Parma, with half-time substitute Luis Muriel scoring a brace.

AC Milan were 3-0 winners at Juventus, keeping the Old Lady out of the top four, with Brahim Diaz, Ante Rebic and Fikayo Tomori on target.

Following their Europa League exit, Roma took it out on Crotone in a 5-0 win over the basement dwellers, keeping them two points ahead of Sassuolo who are on the fringes of the European places following a 2-1 victory at Genoa.

Cagliari took a big step towards safety with a 3-1 win at fellow strugglers Benevento thanks to second-half goals from Leonardo Pavoletti and Joao Pedro.

Verona and Torino exchanged late goals in a 1-1 draw.

Eintracht Frankfurt were kept out of the Bundesliga’s top four as they needed a late goal from Ajdin Hrustic to draw 1-1 with Mainz

Freiburg scored twice in the time added on to beat Cologne 4-0 while Hertha Berlin and Arminia Bielefeld played out a goalless draw.