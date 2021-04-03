Real Madrid keep pressure on at the top with win over Eibar

Real Madrid battled to victory over Eibar
Real Madrid battled to victory over Eibar (AP)
By NewsChain Sport
17:23pm, Sat 03 Apr 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Real Madrid kept their LaLiga title challenge on track with a 2-0 home win over Eibar.

Goals in each half from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema saw Real go above Barcelona into second, three points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

Lowly Eibar had the first opportunity when Pape Diop’s shot from outside the box was saved by Thibaut Courtois.

Moments later Benzema’s effort was kept out by Eibar goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic.

Real, without injured defender Sergio Ramos, soon began to dominate and Benzema put a header wide from an Isco corner.

Asensio was inches away from giving them the lead when his free-kick came back off the crossbar.

The Spain forward also had a goal disallowed for offside, but he made the breakthrough four minutes before half-time, taking Casemiro’s pass and slotting past Dmitrovic from the 18-yard line.

Asensio was denied by Dmitrovic and Benzema planted a header over before Real doubled their lead in the 73rd minute.

Vinicius Junior was the provider with the cross for Benzema to head home his ninth goal in his last seven appearances.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Real Madrid

PA