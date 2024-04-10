Real Madrid must call on Champions League know-how at Etihad – Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde admits Real Madrid will need to draw on all their Champions League-winning experience to see off Manchester City in the quarter-finals.

The two clubs, meeting in the knockout stages for the third successive season, played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the first leg of their last-eight tie at the Bernabeu on Tuesday.

The competition’s record 14-time winners now face a tough battle to see off the holders at the Etihad Stadium.

City have not lost in 30 Champions League outings at home in a sequence stretching back to September 2018 and thrashed Real 4-0 at the ground last year.

Valverde, who secured the draw with a fine late volley, said: “There’s always a first time.

“You always have to believe, to have conviction, us especially. We are the first to believe it can be done.

“We have to work hard, every player has to give everything in every ball and if we all pull in the same direction I think we can do it.

“It’s very even. We’re two of the best in the Champions League. They have that plus of playing at home, but we’re going to fight, as we always do.

“We have lots of players who have won five Champions Leagues. We have to make that count.”

Valverde was frustrated Real did not claim an advantage, having led 2-1 at half-time.

“The draw feels like last year, like a defeat,” the Uruguay international said. “It’s not a good result because we would have liked to win.”