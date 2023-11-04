04 November 2023

Real Madrid refute Kylian Mbappe deal talk

By NewsChain Sport
04 November 2023

Real Madrid have denied they are in transfer talks with Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

The France forward is due to leave PSG when his contract expires next summer, with the Bernabeu an expected destination.

But the LaLiga side have rubbished reports they have held any discussions with the World Cup winner.

A club statement read: “Given the information recently issued and published by different media outlets, in which there is speculation about alleged negotiations between the player Kylian Mbappe and our club, Real Madrid C.F. wants to state that this information is flatly false and that no such negotiations have taken place with a player who belongs to PSG.”

The French side accepted a world-record £258million bid from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal last month, but Mbappe turned down the offer.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

South of England and Channel Islands bear brunt of Storm Ciaran

news

‘World-first’ Bletchley declaration on AI safety agreed ahead of summit

news

Gaza City plunged into telecommunications blackout after latest Israeli attack

world news