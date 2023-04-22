Real Madrid see off Celta Vigo

Strikes either side of half-time from Marco Asensio and Eder Militao helped Real Madrid move temporarily within eight points of LaLiga leaders Barcelona with a 2-0 win over Celta Vigo.

Los Blancos established their first-half lead in the 42nd minute after Vinicius Junior cut back a cross to the Spaniard after a bursting run and lashed home before Asensio’s corner found the head of Militao, who wrapped up a comfortable win at the Bernabeu.

Real Sociedad maintained their Champions League qualification hopes by coming from a goal down to beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1.

Isi Palazon gave the visitors a lead but Alexander Sorloth levelled matters up just two minutes later and Sociedad had to wait until the 81st minute as Florian Lejeune turned into his own net to give the hosts another win.

Nico Williams and Oscar de Marcos scored for Athletic Bilbao in their 2-1 win over Almeria, for whom Alex Centelles’ replied late on.

Real Betis lost ground on the Champions League qualifying places as they were defeated 3-2 at Osasuna.

Kike Barja twice assisted Ante Budimir to make it 2-0 before Guido Rodriguez replied for Los Verdiblancos. Jon Moncayola re-established the hosts’ two-goal lead and Juan Miranda’s late strike did not deny them.

In the Spanish top-flight’s other game, Real Valladolid earned a 1-0 victory over Girona.

In Italy, Lazio’s four-match winning run came to an end with a 1-0 defeat to Torino thanks to Ivan Ilic’s first goal for the club, helping leaders Napoli edge ever closer to the league title.

Lorenzo Pirola, Lassana Coulibaly and Boulaye Dia were on the scoresheet as Salernitana cruised to a 3-0 victory over Sassuolo while Spezia stayed just above the relegation zone with a 1-1 draw at bottom club Sampdoria.

Borussia Dortmund moved top of the Bundesliga with a 4-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt while Bayern Munich slipped to defeat against Mainz.

England international Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for the Black and Yellows and they were out of sight by the halfway point with further strikes from Donyell Malen and Mats Hummels. Malen wrapped up the scoring midway through the second half.

Bayern led at Mainz thanks to Sadio Mane’s strike but the hosts turned the game around in the second period. In-form Ludovic Ajorque equalised with 65 minutes before Leandro Martins and Aaron Martin conpleted the turnaround Aaron Martin added a third as the Bavarians were knocked off the top.

Elsewhere, Wolfsburg won Bochum 5-2 Hertha Berlin suffered a huge relegation blow, losing 4-2 to Werder Bremen and Cologne ran out 3-1 winners at Hoffenheim.

In France, Lens moved up to second in Ligue 1 with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Monaco.

Lois Openda scored two goals in the opening 16 minutes and turned creator in the second period as he set up Adrien Thomasson to make it three.

In the other match, Jonathan David’s penalty for Lille was cancelled out by M’Baye Niang’s spot-kick in the second period for hosts Auxerre.