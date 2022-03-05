Real Madrid stretch lead in LaLiga with convincing win over Real Sociedad

Real Madrid came from behind to ease to victory over Real Sociedad and open up an eight-point lead at the top of LaLiga.

With second-place Sevilla held to a goalless draw at struggling Alaves on Friday night, Carlo Ancelotti’s side took full advantage as they ran out 4-1 winners at the Bernabeu.

The visitors took the lead through a Mikel Oyarzabal penalty after David Silva had been upended but Real struck twice before half-time to turn the game on its head.

A fine finish from Eduardo Camavinga levelled proceedings five minutes from the interval and Luka Modric also struck from outside the box.

Karim Benzema then scored from the spot to pull the hosts further ahead before Marco Asensio wrapped up the points.

Earlier, Valencia won 3-1 at home to Granada with Goncalo Guedes, Maxi Gomez and and a Carlos Soler penalty more than enough to secure the points, the visitors’ consolation coming courtesy of a Hugo Guillamon own goal.

Espanyol saw off Getafe, with two goals inside the opening half-hour enough to secure a 2-0 win.

Leandro Cabrera broke the deadlock and an Erick Cabaco own goal sealed the win to move Espanyol within three points of the top half.

Ezequiel Avila scored the only goal of the game as Osasuna beat Villarreal at El Sadar.

Thomas Muller’s own goal saw Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich held to a 1-1 draw at home by Bayer Leverkusen.

With second-placed Borussia Dortmund playing on Sunday, Bayern were unable to open up an 11-point lead despite hitting the front through Niklas Sule.

Muller accidentally turned a Leverkusen free-kick into his own goal and the hosts could not find a way to win the game after the interval.

RB Leipzig needed a last-minute equaliser against Freiburg to keep hold of their place in the Champions League spots.

Ermedin Demirovic had put the fifth-placed side in front but Angelino rescued a 1-1 draw in the dying embers.

Furth remain rooted to the foot of the table after losing 2-1 at Bochum.

An Armel Bella-Kotchap own goal had brought the visitors level following Maxim Leitsch’s opener but the hosts secured the win through Anthony Losilla’s effort.

Furth are now eight points adrift of Stuttgart in 17th after their fellow relegation candidates came from two goals down to beat Borussia Monchengladbach 3-2.

Alassane Plea and Marcus Thuram had the away side on course for the victory but goals from Wataru Endo and Chris Fuhrich levelled things up before the hour.

Stuttgart secured what could prove to be a vital comeback win as Sasa Kalajdzic struck seven minutes from time.

Hertha Berlin sit just a point clear of Stuttgart after they were thrashed 4-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt.

Goals from Ansgar Knauff, Tuta and Jesper Lindstrom had Frankfurt coasting and – even after Davie Selke had pulled one back – Rafael Santos Borre wrapped up a comfortable victory for the visitors.

A Taiwo Awoniyi own goal was enough for Wolfburg to beat Union Berlin in the day’s other Bundesliga clash.

Paris St Germain slipped to a loss at Nice as the runaway Ligue 1 leaders were deservedly beaten at Allianz Riviera.

Alan Delort fired in the game’s only goal with a close-range finish with just two minutes remaining to take Nice up to second in the table, still some 13 points adrift of PSG.

Brest also ran out 1-0 winners as Franck Honorat’s goal just before the hour saw them win at Lens.

Roma picked up an important win over Serie A rivals Atalanta as both teams finished with 10 men.

Tammy Abraham hit his 20th goal for Roma to secure the 1-0 win before Martin De Roon and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were sent off in stoppage time.

The result moves sixth-place Roma level on points with Atalanta and three points behind Juventus in fourth.

City rivals Lazio remain hot on their tails after a comfortable 3-0 win at Cagliari as a Ciro Immobile penalty and goals from Luis Alberto and Felipe Anderson wrapped up the points before AdamMarusic was shown a red card late on.

Sampdoria remain in the relegation fight after a 2-1 loss at Udinese leaves them just four points clear of the bottom three.

Gerard Deulofeu and Destiny Udogie had the hosts ahead inside 12 minutes and, despite Francesco Caputo halving the deficit immediately, Udinese hung on to win.