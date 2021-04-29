Real Madrid’s Marcelo forced to miss crucial Champions League clash with Chelsea due to local election duties

By Sports Team
13:55pm, Thu 29 Apr 2021
Marcelo is set to miss the second leg of Real Madrid’s Champions League tie with Chelsea due to election duties.

The Brazilian defender has been called up to monitor a polling station during local elections on May 4, the day before the return leg at Stamford Bridge and when the Madrid team will travel.

All Spanish citizens on the electoral register can be called up to perform the role and are paid €65 for doing so. Madrid are said to have made an appeal to the Electoral Commission, but the request has been denied.

The first leg of the semi-final between the two teams ended 1-1 at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

