Record-breaking Harry Kane helps fire Bayern Munich to top of Bundesliga

Harry Kane continued his record-breaking start to life at Bayern Munich with a brace in a 4-2 victory over Heidenheim that saw the defending champions move top of the Bundesliga.

The England captain’s first-half double at Allianz Arena took his tally to 17 goals in 11 league games for Bayern – 21 goals in all competitions – and saw him write more history.

Kane has now scored more goals than anybody else at this stage of the Bundesliga season, and his current tally is already more than the 2022/23 joint-leading scorers, Christopher Nkunku for RB Leipzig and Niclas Fullkrug for Werder Bremen, managed in the whole of last season.

Following Kane’s first-half brace, promoted Heidenheim had briefly threated an upset when they drew level at 2-2 but goals from Raphael Guerreiro and Eric Choupo-Moting sealed the points for Bayern, who are now one point clear of second-placed Bayer Leverkusen ahead of their match with Union Berlin on Sunday.

Kane is not the only player to have hit a hot streak at the start of the Bundesliga season.

Serhou Guirassy’s spectacular campaign with Stuttgart reached another high when he netted the winner in a 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

The striker claimed his 15th goal from the penalty spot late on to give the home side all three points after Deniz Undav had cancelled out Fullkrug’s opener for Dortmund, who are now three points behind the third-placed Stuttgart.

Augsburg held Hoffenheim to a 1-1 draw after Ermedin Demirovic’s equaliser, Bochum’s game against rock-bottom Cologne also finished 1-1 while Darmstadt’s clash with Mainz ended 0-0.

In Spain, Real Madrid put Valencia to the sword in a dominant 5-1 win to keep the pressure up on surprise leaders Girona, who won again.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men cruised to victory without the absent Jude Bellingham, who was ruled out with a shoulder injury, after they opened the scoring in the third minute through Dani Carvajal.

Vinicius Jr netted a brace before his Brazil countryman Rodrygo managed a double.

Girona were also playing in the capital and fought from a goal down to beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 to maintain their two-point lead at the top of LaLiga.

Alvaro Garcia Rivera struck early for the hosts before Artem Dovbyk and Savio completed the fightback for Girona, who won 11 of 13 league games this season and lost just once.

Real Sociedad won 3-1 at winless Almeria following stopped-time goals from Carlos Fernandez and Martin Zubimendi.

Grenada and Getafe drew 1-1, as did Osasuna and Las Palmas.

In France, Kylian Mbappe netted a hat-trick as Paris St Germain powered past Reims with a 3-0 win to move a point clear of Nice at the top of the table.

The clinical Mbappe, who took his Ligue 1 tally to 13 for the season, was too much of a handful for the Reims defence who could do little to prevent the France star from confirming all three points for the reigning champions.

Le Havre held Monaco to a 0-0 draw in the late kick-off.

In-form Juventus scored twice in the second half to beat Cagliari 2-1 and climb to the top of Serie A.

Goals from Gleison Bremer and Daniele Rugani earned a fifth successive win for Juve, who move a point clear of Inter Milan ahead of their game with Frosinone on Sunday.

AC Milan’s winless run was extended to four matches as they surrendered a 2-0 half-time lead to draw 2-2 at Lecce, Olivier Giroud being sent off late on for the Rossoneri having earlier given them the lead.

Also in Serie A on Saturday, Monza drew 1-1 with Torino.