Record National League attendance of 16,511 as Notts County draw with Yeovil
A record National League attendance saw Notts County held to a goalless draw by Yeovil.
County went into the match as league leaders and 16,511 fans packed into Meadow Lane, but the vast majority of them left frustrated as the home side failed to find a breakthrough and were overtaken by Wrexham.
They dominated the chances, with Adam Chicksen drawing an excellent save from Grant Smith in the 37th minute after controlling a bouncing ball and seeing his well-struck effort pushed over the bar.
Substitute Quevin Castro nearly made an immediate impact in the 67th minute with a deflected shot that flew just past a post, while Kyle Cameron’s effort 12 minutes from time was cleared off the line by Matt Worthington.
