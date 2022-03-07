Reda Khadra to be assessed for Blackburn
Reda Khadra will be assessed ahead of Blackburn’s clash with Millwall at Ewood Park.
The 20-year-old forward did not reappear for the second half of Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Fulham after sustaining an injury and did not train on Monday.
Defender Deyovaisio Zeefuik will also miss out with a calf strain that forced him off in the 17th minute of the same fixture.
Midfielder Joe Rothwell is pushing to return to Rovers’ starting line-up after coming off the bench on Saturday.
Daniel Ballard will be hoping to make it back-to-back starts for Millwall in Lancashire.
The 22-year-old defender played his first 90 minutes since returning from knee surgery in the Lions’ 1-0 win over Reading on Saturday.
Striker Benik Afobe is set to lead the line once again after he returned from a hamstring injury at the weekend.
Gary Rowett’s side are looking to make it six straight league wins.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox