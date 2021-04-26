Reece Brown set for surprise Peterborough return
Peterborough midfielder Reece Brown could make a surprise return for Tuesday evening’s Sky Bet League One clash with Doncaster.
Huddersfield loanee Brown missed Saturday’s 1-0 win at Charlton with a hamstring injury which it was feared had ended his season, but manager Darren Ferguson has revealed he has a chance of facing Rovers.
That could leave Ferguson with a tricky decision to make after Ethan Hamilton deputised at The Valley before substitute Louis Reed took over from him.
Central defender Ronnie Edwards returns to contention after injury, but goalkeeper Christy Pym is still sidelined.
Striker Omar Bogle will return to the Doncaster squad after missing the last three games with a calf injury.
However, full-back Brad Halliday continues to struggle to overcome the back problem which has kept him out since April 2 and he will miss out once again.
On-loan Arsenal striker Tyreece John-Jules got 63 minutes under his belt in his first start since January 16 after two appearances as a substitute following his return from a hamstring injury in Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat by Fleetwood, and he will now hope for a run of games.
Goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe was replaced by Louis Jones at the weekend and did not even make the bench as Rovers had the maximum five permitted loanees in the starting line-up. Manager Andy Butler has indicated he will now give Jones a chance to stake his claim.