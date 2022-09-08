Reece Devine could make Swindon squad for clash with Newport
Reece Devine is edging closer to his first action of the season as Swindon welcome Newport to the County Ground.
Left-back Devine has been sidelined since the start of the season by a hamstring problem but has been training back with the first-team squad and is available.
Versatile Ellis Iandolo has also begun training again following a quadricep tear but the game will come too soon for him.
Striker Tomi Adeloye is out for a month with a thigh injury. while new signing Rushian Hepburn-Murphy is still two weeks away from fitness.
Newport will be without midfielder Aaron Wildig.
The 30-year-old suffered a groin strain in the Papa John’s Trophy clash at Exeter and has been ruled out for a month.
Defender Scot Bennett will also be assessed after he was forced off at half-time last week against Grimsby with a leg injury.
Forward Offrande Zanzala will also be missing with a hamstring problem.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox