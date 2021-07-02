Reece Devine joins St Johnstone on loan from Manchester United
Reece Devine hopes to take the next step in his career by joining St Johnstone on a season-long loan from Manchester United.
The 19-year-old left-back, who joined the Red Devils’ youth academy in 2018 after spells with Wolves and Manchester City, is the latest addition to Callum Davidson’s squad after James Brown signed from Millwall and Hayden Muller arrived on loan from the Lions this week.
Devine’s move to McDiarmid Park will be the Englishman’s first taste of senior football and he told Saints TV: “It is good to be here. Personally I was ready for the next step.
“The pathway for me at the minute (at United) is quite stacked so for me to come here on loan at a good club, it is good to get that first-team experience. That’s what attracted me.
“Obviously being around first-team football, it’s a lot different to reserves football.
“You are playing for those three points every week and it means a lot for the club.”
Devine is looking forward to the prospect of playing European football, with Saints entering the Europa League in the third qualifying round.
He said: “That was another attraction, European qualifiers, it’s a great experience.
“So hopefully when we’re playing we can get through to the next stages and see (how far) we can get.”