Reece Grego-Cox and Rhys Browne come off the bench to earn Woking win at Bromley

Substitutes Reece Grego-Cox and Rhys Browne scored as Woking won 2-0 at Bromley and moved up to fourth place in the National League.

Having come on just after the interval, Grego-Cox put the Cardinals in front after 58 minutes when the ball came to him from Josh Casey’s corner.

Grego-Cox then turned provider as Browne extended the lead with a 77th-minute finish, 12 minutes after his introduction.

Darren Sarll’s Woking leapfrogged Solihull into fourth with their third victory on the bounce, while Andy Woodman’s Bromley – winless in six games – stayed 10th.

