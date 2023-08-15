15 August 2023

Reece Grego-Cox bags brace as Woking shock Rochdale in National League

By NewsChain Sport
15 August 2023

Woking fought back to upset Rochdale 3-2 and leapfrog them in the Vanarama National League table.

Tyrese Sinclair slotted home from a tight angle after 15 minutes, capitalising on an error from home goalkeeper Joe Day.

Scott Cuthbert headed an equaliser after the break and Woking were ahead on 74 minutes when Padraig Amond was fouled and Reece Grego-Cox dispatched the penalty.

Grego-Cox grabbed his second eight minutes later before Kairo Mitchell provided some late consolation for Dale.

