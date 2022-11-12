Reece Grego-Cox strike makes it four wins in a row for Woking
Reece Grego-Cox’s first-half strike was the difference as Woking made it four consecutive National League wins with a 1-0 win against Boreham Wood.
The Cardinals remain fourth in the National League table, while the Wood are without a league win in five games.
Woking took the lead in the 14th minute when Grego-Cox struck from outside the box and they came close to adding a second soon after, but the shot was deflected over the bar.
The Cardinals had another chance when Josh Casey launched in a free-kick, but Joe McNerney’s header was well-held by Nathan Ashmore.
Ashmore was called into action moments later, making a good save to deny Jim Kellermann and James Daly.
Woking had a chance to wrap up the game when Rhys Brown played in a low set-piece, but no one was able to tap the ball home.
