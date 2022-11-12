12 November 2022

Reece Grego-Cox strike makes it four wins in a row for Woking

By NewsChain Sport
12 November 2022

Reece Grego-Cox’s first-half strike was the difference as Woking made it four consecutive National League wins with a 1-0 win against Boreham Wood.

The Cardinals remain fourth in the National League table, while the Wood are without a league win in five games.

Woking took the lead in the 14th minute when Grego-Cox struck from outside the box and they came close to adding a second soon after, but the shot was deflected over the bar.

The Cardinals had another chance when Josh Casey launched in a free-kick, but Joe McNerney’s header was well-held by Nathan Ashmore.

Ashmore was called into action moments later, making a good save to deny Jim Kellermann and James Daly.

Woking had a chance to wrap up the game when Rhys Brown played in a low set-piece, but no one was able to tap the ball home.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Boris will be back, says loyal cheerleader Nadine Dorries

news

Kwasi Kwarteng puts the boot in on Liz Truss, saying she was 'mad' to sack him

news

James Maddison ‘full of joy’ after nervous wait for World Cup call pays off

football